Wolves v West Ham preview: Vitor Pereira demanding focus amid crucial week

With a nine point gap to the bottom three and with just nine games left to play, many have considered Wolves safe from relegation.

But until it is mathematically certain, Pereira is aiming to avoid complacency and is urging his side to put in a passionate performance against West Ham tonight.

"This is the first step to making a mistake," Pereira said when asked about Wolves being considered safe from the drop.

"The next game is the most important game for us.

"We must keep fighting to get points because with the other teams, sometimes one result changes everything.

"We are not in the position to sleep or relax. We are in a position where we must be alert.

"We need to fight for what we want, that's why I don't want to speak about the future.

"I want to speak about the present, it's more important.