Wolves boss 'proud' after vital victory

Jorgen Strand Larsen's 10th goal of the season meant Wolves moved 12 points clear of the relegation zone with just eight games to play and rivals Ipswich still to play on Wednesday night.

Pereira, who wore his heart on his sleeve throughout the fixture, was delighted with the performance and togetherness from his side.

"Sometimes out of control and other times calm to try to help the team," the head coach said when asked about his emotions during the game.

"This is Vitor, this is me. I'm emotional but very proud of my team.

"The first half was, in my opinion, fantastic. It was top level.

"We deserved to go into half-time at 2-0, at least. This is my opinion and I respect all the opinions.