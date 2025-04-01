Star Wolves midfielder pens new long-term deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 24-year-old Brazilian has penned a new long-term deal after becoming a key member of the starting XI since arriving in January 2023 in a £15million move from Flamengo.

His new contract comes as a reward for consistent midfield performances and also includes the option to extend it by another year.

His compatriot Matheus Cunha has a £62.5million release clause in his new deal that was signed in January, but it is understood there is no release clause in Gomes' contract, despite the player attracting interest from other clubs.

Head coach Vitor Pereira said: “I’m very happy because Joao is a team player. He gives every time 100 per cent, in training, in the games, and he has the quality to help this team and this club to make the next step.

“At the end of the game he’s given everything for the team, defending, attacking, supporting the team-mates, and this is what we need in our team, this is the spirit we need at this club. We must come to Wolverhampton with this hunger, this spirit to help the team, help the club to grow up.

“He’s very important because he’s a midfielder with physicality and the power to run for 90 minutes, and he’s young. He has big potential and can be a top player.”

Joao Gomes (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Gomes has made 80 appearances for Wolves since his arrival and has also become a full Brazil international in that time.

He had never played outside of Brazil before joining Wolves, as the club beat French side Lyon to his signature after a late move to hijack the deal.

Gomes scored a late winner on his Wolves debut at Southampton before enjoying a strong end to the season, which allowed him to flourish last campaign in his first full year in England.

He missed just four matches and also scored both goals as Wolves beat Spurs in February 2024. He has also played regularly this season as Wolves have battled relegation.

Gomes now has 10 Brazil caps to his name with the latest coming against Argentina last week.

He was originally left out of the squad, while Cunha and Andre were called up, but then got the nod before taking on their rivals and was a late addition to the team.