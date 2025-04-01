Shrewsbury Town: Roland Wycherley still 'fully committed' to selling club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop have spent the last six months in a period of exclusivity with an entrepreneur from the other side of the Atlantic, but that collapsed on Monday with Town saying the interested party was ‘embroiled in a lengthy and complex’ legal dispute.

The chairman of almost three decades accepts the era of a local businessman running a football club is ‘coming to an end’ - but with him still needing to sell the club before moving on, he says there have already been new expressions of interest.

In an open letter to supporters, where he said he can understand ‘disappointment’, Wycherley gave an update on where they go from here.

He said: "I want to reassure supporters that the search for new investors has already resumed today, with fresh expressions of interest received as early as this morning.

"As I have said in prior statements, previously, my intention has been to find a successor who was a local businessman who had the club’s and the town’s best interests at heart.

"Despite this setback, I remain fully committed to finding the right successor.

"The reality is that football has moved on. The era of a local businessman running clubs at this level is coming to an end.

"From the beginning of this process, we committed to keeping supporters informed whenever legally possible.

“Until yesterday, we were bound by non-disclosure agreements, and I regret having to bring you this news.

"As someone born and raised in Shrewsbury, and as a lifelong supporter of this club, I will continue to do everything in my power as Chairman to act in the best interests of STFC.”