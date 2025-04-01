Roland Wycherley addresses Shrewsbury supporters after takeover collapses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After six months in exclusivity, Town chairman Wycherley has officially confirmed that Salop’s proposed takeover, which was understood to have been with an American businessman, is incomplete.

In an open letter to supporters, the 83-year-old, who has been in charge at the Croud Meadow for almost three decades, recognised the failed sale of the club will come as a ’major disappointment’ to supporters while saying he and the Shrewsbury board also feel 'deeply let down’.

He said: "It is with deep sadness and frustration that I write to you, our supporters, for the second time in just seven days.

"Unfortunately, I must now share the disappointing news that this exclusivity agreement ended on Monday, March 31, without resulting in a completed sale.

"I know this will be a major disappointment to our supporters. It is bitterly disappointing for me.

"And both the board and I feel deeply let down by how events have unfolded over the past few months.

"Unfortunately for STFC, we understand our prospective owners remain embroiled in a lengthy and complex legal dispute unrelated to football.

"Their ongoing situation has demanded much of their time and attention, preventing them from dedicating the necessary focus to acquiring the club.

"As a result, we are no longer in an exclusivity period. While this is hugely disappointing, we thank our potential investors for their time and efforts.”