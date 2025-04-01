Michael Appleton on Shrewsbury's point at Wycombe

After a challenging seven days, which saw Salop's previous boss Gareth Ainsworth walk out, and a takeover collapse, the players rallied to get a battling point at Adams Park against third-placed Wycombe.

The hosts had plenty of chances to win the game, but they were wasteful in front of goal, and Shrews kept their fourth clean sheet of the campaign.

And speaking post-match Appleton said: "I think there was a good mixture of everything in the performance tonight.

"I thought for large periods in that first half. We were really, really brave, we played some really good football at times, albeit the majority was in that mid-third, which I get, but the players are taking lots of stuff on board that we're trying to work on in the very short space of time.

"We can do a little bit better in that final third in terms of quality. That let us down at times, but I can take that for now, as long as we can build on the other stuff.

"I thought the second half, we were clearly going to come under pressure.

"We're playing against a side who've won a lot of games of football this year. Who have got a huge squad they can rely on, and very experienced players to come off the bench. We've shown a different side of our game.

"We've shown a bit of grit, a bit of determination. Jam (Jamal Blackman) had to come up with a couple of saves when he needed to, and we need that. We had to deal with, at times, corners where we were completely outsized in pretty much every way, but the lads found a way of dealing with that.

"In the end, I think you looked at some of their faces, they actually looked comfortable. They had to look comfortable and quite enjoyed the fact that they were under the cosh a little bit. We'll have bigger spells and stronger spells ourselves."