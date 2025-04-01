Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury’s takeover collapsing is a huge blow for everyone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There was so much optimism looking ahead to next season, and with Gareth Ainsworth in charge and a potential takeover happening, the fans were really confident that next year could be successful.

Obviously, with Ainsworth leaving and what we are hearing, which is the takeover has fallen through, that is going to bring a lot of disappointment to the fanbase, and understandably so.

It is more from the time that has been wasted after they entered that six-month exclusivity period, and it has meant they have not been able to look into other potential offers that were on the table.

It seems unlucky they have been let down in the final moments by the potential suitors who wanted to take the club on.

It means the process has to start all over again. I am sure there will be buyers out there who want to purchase Town, after all, it is still a very attractive option if you want to buy a club.