Dave Edwards: A huge week for Wolves' survival hopes

Previous breaks have been met with a bit of panic from some supporters because of the positions we've been in this season.

Now being nine points clear of the relegation zone, it does feel that there was a lot more calmness involved over these last couple of weeks.

You now come back to it, knowing we have two massive games to put the final nail in the coffin for those bottom three teams and to make sure Wolves don't get dragged into it.

It starts tonight at home to West Ham and it's a very winnable game. Graham Potter, since he's come in, has not had the huge new manager bounce that he would have wanted. It's been a little bit indifferent.

They've had nine Premier League games, they've won three, lost four and drawn two.

They're going through a bit of a style change as well, from David Moyes, to Julen Lopetegui and now Potter - three very different ways of playing and I think Wolves can really take advantage of that.

West Ham are the one team sitting just above Wolves and they can try to claw the teams above them back in. If we beat them at Molineux we go five points behind them with eight games to go

All of a sudden, Wolves have got a chance of finishing 16th or 15th with a really good finish to the season. That's what they've got to aim for.