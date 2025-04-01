Bizarre West Brom statistic as Tony Mowbray's men search for victories in play-off race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Back at the start of the season, Albion were winning games freely and arguably against the odds as they went top thanks to five wins in the opening six games.

But that figure has failed to rise considerably, with patches of draws and faltering form.

With seven games left to play in the Championship season, the Baggies still occupy the final play-off spot, but that is despite a low statistic that may come as a surprise to some Baggies fans.

Jonny Drury explains....

That run earlier in the season saw them win five from six games - well, since then Albion have only won another eight matches.

In total, they have won just 13 games all season, but still occupy that final spot in the play-offs as it stands.

The debate over the poor standard of the division has raged all season, and make what you will of it, but the fact Albion have only won 13 games all season and are still bang in with a shout is bizarre.

It is such a low figure for a side in the play-offs. It is offset by the fact they have drawn more games than anyone else this season, 18 games, but the win count is surprisingly low.

How does it compare to other sides who have reached the play-offs with the final spot in the last ten years?

Well, the lowest of the last ten years was back in the 2022/23 campaign, when the lowest ranked side in the play-offs got in with 18 victories.

For Albion to equal that number, they would have to win five from their last seven games, something they are unlikely to do.

Usually, in a normal season, around 20 to 21 victories is good enough to sneak you in the final spot of the play-offs.

On one hand, it looks as though this season could be the lowest points haul needed to get in the play-offs, because of how tight the race is with sides taking points off each other.

But that doesn't get away from the fact Albion's win count is unusually low.