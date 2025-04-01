Aston Villa transfer guru addresses future and 'wonderful present' at Villa Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Snapped up from Unai Emery's former side Sevilla, the former sporting director at the Spanish outfit came in to Villa and has played a huge role in their rise to the Champions League.

The former goalkeeper, who has worked closely alongside the director of football operations, Damian Vidagany, during his time at the club, has been influential in Villa's transfer market dealings.

So far across four transfer windows he has been part of Villa's £260m spend, while also helping to make millions in player sales.

Last summer, Villa were forced to raise funds via player sales to comply with financial fair play rules - as Douglas Luiz was sold in a deal worth £42m, while Moussa Diaby was sold to Al-Ittihad for £60m.

Over the past year, the successful transfer guru has faced questions over his future and whether he may in the future return to Sevilla, where he has had success in the past.

In an interview with Spanish outlet GOL on Monday night, he was asked about his future again, and said: "It’s a question I had prepared. Right now, my mind is focused on Wednesday’s game.

“There are many exciting things at Aston Villa. They welcomed me warmly. I feel loved, very comfortable here with my apartment.

“I’m happy. I miss many things about Spain, but right now my happiness is comparable to Aston Villa. I want to focus on this wonderful present.”