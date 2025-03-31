Wolves boss reacts to Matheus Cunha's controversial comments

The Brazilian, who has starred with 15 goals in all competitions this campaign, has a number of suitors ahead of his £62.5million release clause becoming active in the coming months.

This week, Cunha said in an interview that he is ready to leave Wolves at the end of the season to fight for titles and when asked about those comments, Pereira was diplomatic in his response.

"He knows his potential as a top player and for me it's normal that he has the ambition to fight for titles," the head coach said.

"For me, this is natural. It happens with other players at other clubs.

"The most important thing is to be committed to help the team to achieve our targets.

"This is the most important thing at this moment and at the end of the season we'll see."

Pereira added: "The focus is on the next game.

"The focus is the team in this moment.

"In the summer we will see what happens but in my opinion it's normal that a player with his potential has ambition.

"He's committed, he will try to help us for sure. This is the present, the future I don't know."

Cunha is currently suspended and will miss the next two games against West Ham and Ipswich before returning to face Spurs.

The forward is expected to leave when the transfer window opens but Pereira is still prepared to play him in the remaining games.

"For me it's very easy," Pereira said when asked if he will play other players ahead of Cunha.

"If the training gives me the confidence to play with Cunha, I will play with him because he has the quality to help us and he's helped us a lot with goals and assists.

"I will see. If he has the right mentality to be focused and be with us, for us it's very easy to manage.

"If not, I'm here to decide."