Wolves boss keen to develop the next generation

The head coach has already given teenager Mateus Mane a place on the bench this season in the Premier League.

A number of the academy's best talents often train with the first team and Pereira says it is in his nature to give them an opportunity when the time is right.

"I started my career in youth teams, firstly in the second division," Pereira said.

"When I went to Porto, I stayed there eight years and I had the time to analyse the players, to improve the level of this kind of player, these young players, and this is something that is in my nature now.