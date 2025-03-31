"With or without Cunha" - Wolves boss confident on summer recruitment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Brazilian has a £62.5million release clause that is likely to be activated at the end of the season as a number of clubs circle for his signature.

Wolves are expected to maintain the self-sustaining strategy from owners Fosun this summer and Pereira admits they will not spend a huge amount of money, but insists they will improve the team regardless of whether Cunha leaves or not.

"I don't have any doubts, the club in the past lost top players and we'll be here to move forward," Pereira says about the likelihood of Cunha departing.

"For sure, with or without Cunha, next season we will be stronger with a team because in football I believe in the team.