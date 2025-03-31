Shrewsbury Town boss to receive update following reports a takeover has collapsed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A period of exclusivity ended on Monday morning after an American businessman decided against purchasing the club from the Town chairman of more than 29 years, Roland Wycherley.

The Salop boss, who was only announced on Wednesday last week, held training with his Shrewsbury squad on Monday morning ahead of their game with Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Shrewsbury have yet to confirm whether the reports are true, however, Appleton did say he was due to get a briefing this afternoon.

He said: "Well, if that is the case, because I'm not aware of it yet.

"I've got a meeting this afternoon with Micky (Moore) to go over one or two things. But if that is the case, if I'm being brutally honest, no (when asked if he was phased).

"I've got eight games to go in a deal that I signed with the football club.

"As frustrating as Saturday might have been in terms of probably coming up against the best side when they're at it and they're on it. We've got a really, really important game tomorrow against a top side, who are obviously back in form in the last two and looking to get automatic promotion.

"So for me, the focus is what we do on the pitch. And, you know, once I get it clarified from the club, then obviously you'll have to ask me this question again tomorrow night or whenever it is. And once I know, and I've got a lot more clarity, I'll obviously give my opinion on it."