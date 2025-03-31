Matheus Cunha fires back with response following Wolves criticism

The Brazilian striker gave an interview during international duty where he expressed his desire to play at a higher level and 'fight for titles.'

Cunha has scored 13 Premier League goals this season, but is currently suspended for two more games following his red card and subsequent extra game ban during the FA Cup loss at Bournemouth.

Matheus Cunha commenting on his instagram post

“Now, we’re close to achieving our goal [of staying up]. But I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential," said the 25-year-old.

But Cunha has responded on social media this morning saying his quotes have been taken out of context.

Matheus Cunha responds to criticism on Instagram

The Wolves forward took to his personal Instagram to express his frustration at the narrative that he wants to leave the club, saying "it is impossible to be honest in an interview knowing that everything can be taken in any way he wants."

Cunha has also spoken on video trying to clarify his comments:

"I only come here to talk about the noise around my name. I don't think people have the correct interpretation of the point I was talking about.

"Of course the point was to show how happy I am here, to play for this team, to play with these teammates and give back all the love they give to me.

"I want to put this club on another level and of course me and my teammates will give everything to achieve this goal.

"I want to say thank-you for the support as always, it's so good to play for you, to improve you and be a better player and a better person.

"Thank-you for all the love, see you soon!"

Cunha joined Wolves on loan with an obligation to buy from Atletico Madrid in January 2023 and subsequently penned a four-year deal at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Since his arrival, Cunha has scored 31 goals and set-up 13 more in 85 matches across all competitions during his spell at Molineux.