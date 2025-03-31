Liam Keen comment: Impressive Vitor Pereira taking Wolves in the right direction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Gary O'Neil was sacked in mid-December after a 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich, leaving Wolves 19th in the table with nine points from 16 games, just two wins and five points from safety.

Wolves are now nine points clear with nine games remaining and have an opportunity in the coming weeks to mathematically secure their Premier League place for 2025/26.

As well as some good work from the club in the winter transfer window, Pereira has made Wolves better defensively and more reliable going forward - particularly when Matheus Cunha has been banned.

But the Portuguese head coach has also done plenty behind the scenes, and away from the football pitch, to influence the club.

O'Neil was a well-liked figure at the training ground and was impressive with the media, but was so analytical and detailed that it became robotic.

Some at Compton felt his attention to detail, albeit admirable, was often too much for the players to process. In particular, the desperate set piece weakness this season came as a result of over-complicating how to defend the box.

From a specific tactical position, Pereira has simplified Wolves' game and how they defend set pieces and has given more responsibility back to the players.

He is liked and respected among the group and there have been countless examples of Wolves staff outlining how pleasant he is to work with. Although that does not result in Premier League points directly, there is something to gain from a positive environment with a leader that people like to work alongside.