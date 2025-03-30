Steve Bull: My top 6 Wolves goals after turning 60

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As I celebrate my 60th birthday this week, I've looked back on my career and after a lot of debate, I have been able to select my top six strikes.

Listed in date order, these are the Wolves goals that meant the most to me.

Scotland 0 England 2 - May 27th, 1989

I was in the under-21s and had a knock on my door after just one day.

It was Dave Sexton, who told me the gaffer wanted me to head to Scotland because someone had come down with the flu.

I hopped on a plane to Scotland and to play in that game was unbelievable.

Steve Bull had a moment to savour for England thanks to Edwards

There was about 3,000 Wolves fans there because they heard on the television the day before that I was with the squad.

To go on and score in front of them was unbelievable.

When Chris Waddle put his arm around my neck, I was nearly crying.

A few years earlier I was rock bottom of the fourth division, it was like a fairytale story to then be scoring on my England debut.