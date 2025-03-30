Steve Bull 60 at 60: Top 60 goals - part three
Steve Bull scored a club record 306 goals in Wolves colours during his 13 years at Molineux.
The lethal frontman turns 60 this week and we've selected his top 60 goals to celebrate - including his England strikes on the international stage.
Here, we complete the countdown with the last 10 goals.
10. 6th January 1996: v Birmingham (1-1 draw)
A Birmingham clearance ricocheted off Don Goodman and Bull immediately pounced to loop an excellent looping header into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
9. 17th February 1996: v Norwich City (3-2 win)
Bull ranked his 30-yard lob at Carrow Road among his best ever goals and it was some strike. Bryan Gunn ventured off his line and was ruthlessly punished by a perfectly executed chip from the Wolves frontman.
8. 23rd March 1996: v Birmingham (3-2 win)
In the final minute of the derby, Bull chased a defence-splitting pass and drove a match-winning drive past Bart Griemink.
7. 17th August 1996: v Grimsby (3-1 win)
Steve Froggatt sprinted down the left and found Bull with a low cross. His first touch put space between himself and his marker before he powered his strike into the far corner to complete his hat-trick.
6. 27th October 1996: v Man City (1-0 win)
He became the all-time Midlands top scorer after latching on to a ball in behind and driving a low finish into the bottom goal with the only goal of the game.
5. 24th January 1997: v Sheffield United (3-2 win)
After sprinting to reach Adrien Williams' through ball, Bull waited for Alan Kelly to emerge off his line before calmly slotting an 88th-minute winner into the net at Bramall Lane.
4. 8th February 1997: v Huddersfield (2-0 win)
On his 500th appearance for Wolves, Bull snuck behind the Huddersfield defence, cut on to his right foot and fired a finish past Steve Francis who could only get a glove to the ball.
3. 18th February 1998: v Bradford (2-1 win)
He had to wait for four months but his 300th Wolves goal arrived in the form of a last-minute winner against Bradford City at Molineux.
2. 28th August 1998: v Watford (2-0 win)
His last away goal came at Vicarage Road when he opened the scoring with a curling effort beyond Watford goalkeeper Alex Chamberlain just before half-time.
1. 26th September 1998: v Bury (1-0 win)
His 306th and final goal in Wolves colours proved to be the decider against Bury at Molineux. Kevin Muscat delivered to the back post and Bull netted with a darting diving header.