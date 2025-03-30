Steve Bull 60 at 60: Top 60 goals - part three

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The lethal frontman turns 60 this week and we've selected his top 60 goals to celebrate - including his England strikes on the international stage.

Here, we complete the countdown with the last 10 goals.

10. 6th January 1996: v Birmingham (1-1 draw)

A Birmingham clearance ricocheted off Don Goodman and Bull immediately pounced to loop an excellent looping header into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

9. 17th February 1996: v Norwich City (3-2 win)

Bull ranked his 30-yard lob at Carrow Road among his best ever goals and it was some strike. Bryan Gunn ventured off his line and was ruthlessly punished by a perfectly executed chip from the Wolves frontman.

8. 23rd March 1996: v Birmingham (3-2 win)

In the final minute of the derby, Bull chased a defence-splitting pass and drove a match-winning drive past Bart Griemink.

7. 17th August 1996: v Grimsby (3-1 win)

Steve Froggatt sprinted down the left and found Bull with a low cross. His first touch put space between himself and his marker before he powered his strike into the far corner to complete his hat-trick.

Steve Bull completes his hat-trick against Grimsby in 1996.

6. 27th October 1996: v Man City (1-0 win)

He became the all-time Midlands top scorer after latching on to a ball in behind and driving a low finish into the bottom goal with the only goal of the game.

5. 24th January 1997: v Sheffield United (3-2 win)

After sprinting to reach Adrien Williams' through ball, Bull waited for Alan Kelly to emerge off his line before calmly slotting an 88th-minute winner into the net at Bramall Lane.

4. 8th February 1997: v Huddersfield (2-0 win)

On his 500th appearance for Wolves, Bull snuck behind the Huddersfield defence, cut on to his right foot and fired a finish past Steve Francis who could only get a glove to the ball.

3. 18th February 1998: v Bradford (2-1 win)

He had to wait for four months but his 300th Wolves goal arrived in the form of a last-minute winner against Bradford City at Molineux.

Steve Bull celebrates.

2. 28th August 1998: v Watford (2-0 win)

His last away goal came at Vicarage Road when he opened the scoring with a curling effort beyond Watford goalkeeper Alex Chamberlain just before half-time.

1. 26th September 1998: v Bury (1-0 win)

His 306th and final goal in Wolves colours proved to be the decider against Bury at Molineux. Kevin Muscat delivered to the back post and Bull netted with a darting diving header.