Shrewsbury Town player ratings after Birmingham City thumping
Michael Appleton's first game in charge of Shrewsbury Town ended in a bruising defeat - here are the player ratings.
Jamal Blackman
Made an important save early on to deny Jay Stansfield on what was always likely to be a busy afternoon. Not a lot he could have done with any of the goals, but he conceded four nonetheless.
Helpless: 5
Luca Hoole
A couple of driving runs, but he was up against Keshi Anderson, and the former Blackpool man was very lively. Hoole was withdrawn at half-time.
Struggled: 4
Josh Feeney
The youngster was beaten far too easily for Birmingham’s third goal. It was a tricky afternoon for all involved.
OK: 5
Aaron Pierre
Tough afternoon for Pierre and Town’s defence on the whole. The marking for the first three goals was non-existent.