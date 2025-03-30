Shrewsbury Town player ratings after Birmingham City thumping

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jamal Blackman

Made an important save early on to deny Jay Stansfield on what was always likely to be a busy afternoon. Not a lot he could have done with any of the goals, but he conceded four nonetheless.

Helpless: 5

Luca Hoole

A couple of driving runs, but he was up against Keshi Anderson, and the former Blackpool man was very lively. Hoole was withdrawn at half-time.

Struggled: 4

Josh Feeney

The youngster was beaten far too easily for Birmingham’s third goal. It was a tricky afternoon for all involved.

OK: 5

Aaron Pierre

Tough afternoon for Pierre and Town’s defence on the whole. The marking for the first three goals was non-existent.