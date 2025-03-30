Reports: Shrewsbury Town’s takeover could be about to collapse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop went into a period of exclusivity with potential new owners at the back end of 2024.

But after a lengthy period, it appears the potential investors have pulled away from the deal, according to reports that surfaced on Sunday morning.

At this stage, there has been no confirmation at either end of the deal.

Town have had a challenging campaign. They are bottom of the League One table and are waiting for their relegation to the fourth tier to be confirmed.

Former head coach Gareth Ainsworth’s departure, who left for Gillingham on Tuesday, immediately put the takeover in doubt.

He had sat on the fence in a recent Supporters’ Parliament meeting when asked if he would leave if the investment did not come into the football club.