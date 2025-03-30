‘I’ve made that clear’ - Michael Appleton demands more bravery from Shrewsbury players

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop fell to their 24th defeat of the campaign on Saturday as they were comfortably beaten by league leaders Birmingham City as St Andrew’s.

It was Appleton’s first game in charge of Salop and it capped off a frantic and eventful week at the Croud Meadow after former boss Gareth Ainsworth walked out on Town after just four months in charge.

But Shrews were unable to finish on a positive note as they were thumped 4-1 by Chris Davies' big-spending Birmingham City side.

Town spent the majority of the game without the ball, and Appleton wants more bravery from his players when they do have spells in possession.

"I want them to be braver on the ball,” he said. “They know that. I've made that clear today. And I felt, you know, there were two or three of them who could have gone under in the second half, but they didn't.