Two major issues that are key in West Brom's Championship play-off challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Albion occupy the final spot in the play-offs with eight games left to play - as they head to Carrow Road.

Along with Coventry they sit in pole position to secure one of the final two spots in the top six - but there are set to be twists and turns with Albion facing top six rivals in their next five games.

Where promotion could be won and lost for Albion has been debated in recent weeks, but there are two major issues that Albion may well need to address if they are to finish in the top six.

Sorting out away days

Away from has been a well publicised problem for Albion this season, and to be honest in previous Championship campaigns.

At points earlier in the campaign, it looked like they may have addressed any such issues with big victories over QPR and Portsmouth.

But Albion's last away win was way back in October. That stat alone is a startling one when you think Albion have rarely dropped out of the top six all season.

However, it needs to change. The next three away games at Norwich, Bristol City and Coventry. Norwich are on the fringes of the play-off 'outsiders', while the other two are either side of Albion.

I would say they have to win not one, but maybe even two of them. If they don't, it won't define whether they get in the play-offs or not, but they need to improve on the road.

If they suffer defeats or drop points in all three, it will put a dent in their promotion ambitions.

Back to backs

Another story of Albion's season is a failure to record back to back wins. It hasn't happened since September, and is underlined by the fact that they have won 13 games all season.

That is the lowest number in the top ten, but they still sit sixth.

Now this statistic, while it could do with changing as Albion look to build momentum, is less important than winning away.

Yes, back to back wins would be massive and give them a significant leg up over others, but if Albion can just keep their unbeaten run going, whether it be a draw, win, draw. It could get them over the line.

But if they want to avoid a nerve shredding final few games, back to back wins and sorting out that problem would go a long way to helping that.