Steve Bull 60 at 60: Top 60 goals - part two

The lethal frontman turns 60 this week and we've selected his top 60 goals to celebrate - including his England strikes on the international stage.

After revealing part one yesterday, we continue the countdown with goals 30 to 11.

30. 2nd October 1990: v Charlton (3-0 win)

Bull gave Wolves the lead with a lovely glancing header over Charlton goalkeeper Mike Salmon from Robbie Dennison's in-swinging corner.

29. 2nd October 1990: v Charlton (3-0 win)

He bagged his brace against the Addicks in injury time, checking on to his right foot and driving a low finish inside the near post from the edge of the box.

28. 6th October 1990: v Bristol City (4-0 win)

In his hat-trick showing at Bristol City, Bull opened the scoring after evading his marker to finish calmly into the bottom corner.

27. 27th November 1990: v Leicester (1-0 win)

Tim Steele flashed a lovely low ball to the near post and Bull unleashed a powerful first time effort into the roof of the net in the Full Members' Cup first round.

26. 26th December 1990: v Sheffield Wednesday (2-2 draw)

Sheffield Wednesday led 2-0 at the break but a second half fightback from Wolves was completed by Bull when he headed home Paul Cook's cross.

25. 26th February 1991: v Port Vale (3-1 win)

Bull cushioned down a looping pass from Paul Cook at the back post before applying an unerring finish on the stretch past hapless Vale goalkeeper Mark Grew.

24. 16 March 1991: v Oxford United (3-3 draw)

He produced another hat-trick showing against Oxford and his first was the pick of the bunch. Cook floated a delightful 30-yard cross deep to the back post and Bull looped his header across the goalkeeper and into the top corner.

23. 30th March 1991: v Sheffield Wednesday (3-2 win)

With the contest finely poised at 2-1, Bull streaked clear of his marker and placed a composed finish into the far bottom corner.

22. 1st February 1992: v Leicester (1-0 win)

Picking the ball up with his back to goal, Bull unleashed his inner-Maradona, dancing past a series of challenges before driving a low effort into the far bottom corner from the edge of the box.

21. 21st March 1992: v Derby (2-1 win)

His 195th goal for Wolves saw him overtake John Richards to become the all-time top goal scorer for the club. The striker guided the ball home on the stretch from Andy Mutch's cross.

20. 14th April 1992: v Blackburn Rovers (2-1 win)

His powerful low strike proved too hot to handle as his equaliser proved the catalyst for a Wolves comeback at Ewood Park.

19. 18th August 1992: v Leicester (3-0 win)

He became the first Wolves player to reach 200 goals when he chested down Andy Thompson's deflected cross and buried his finish past Foxes shot-stopper Carl Muggleton.

18. 7th November 1992: v Bristol Rovers (5-1 win)

Mark Burke swung an inviting cross over the Rovers defence and Bull escaped his marker to volley inside the near post to bag his brace.

17. 14th August 1993: v Bristol City (3-1 win)

Bull latched on to a pass from Kevin Keen, left three defenders for dead with a blistering run and rifled a powerful shot into the roof of the net from 20 yards out.

16. 5th September 1993: v West Brom (3-2 loss)

In the fifth minute, Bull sent a downward header into the net from Paul Birch to open the scoring in the Black Country derby at the Brummie Road End.

15. 7th November 1993: v Derby (4-0 win)

In a 4-0 demolition of Derby, Bull completed his treble in style after racing on to a long ball over the Rams defence to loop a classy header over the onrushing Martin Taylor.

14. 12th December 1993: v Watford (2-0 win)

After being found in a pocket of space midway inside the Watford half, Bull wrong-footed a Watford defender and steered a low effort into the far bottom corner from 30 yards out.

13. 27th December 1993: v Tranmere (1-1 draw)

The ball was nicely cushioned into his path and Bull unleashed an unstoppable half-volley into the top corner from outside the box.

12. 13th September 1994: v Southend (5-0 win)

Bull put the seal on a handsome victory when he was picked out unmarked at the back post and netted with a clever finish via the post.

11. 14th May 1995: v Bolton (2-1 win)

On the cusp of half-time, Bull got in front of his marker to meet Robbie Dennison's cross with a bullet header beyond veteran Peter Shilton at his near post.