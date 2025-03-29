"Everybody here loves him" - Wolves star praised for Premier League impact

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Brazilian midfielder continues to impress in the Premier League and has been consistently linked to a move away.

New signing Munetsi admits he was shocked by the talent Gomes possesses and says everyone at Wolves hopes he stays with the club for years to come.

"If you move to the Premier League at a young age it shows that there's potential and quality in you," Munetsi said.

"Being in an environment where you're loved and appreciated it nurtures your talent even more.

"The first time that I saw him I thought 'wow, what a player'. With him and Andre, it's a strong midfield.

"He's someone that the club really cherishes. Everybody here loves him.