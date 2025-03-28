What do the next nine games look like for Shrewsbury Town and Michael Appleton?

There are nine third-tier games left this campaign, and Appleton, who has been out of work since January 2024, will guide Salop through it.

Town will be relegated at the end of this season. It has not been confirmed yet, but they are 14 points adrift with just 27 left to play for, they need more than a miracle now.

So what can Appleton achieve?

Salop moved quickly

Gareth Ainsworth’s departure has made it a turbulent week for Shrewsbury Town, but they have done a decent job to make an announcement just over 24 hours after their former boss' departure to Gillingham.

It’s a solid appointment too. You have to take Shrewsbury’s position into account. They are bottom of the league, 14 points from safety, virtually relegated, and it is only a temporary position.

Given the situation they find themselves in, they have done a decent job with the speed and quality of coach.

Bringing some pride back

It has been a terrible season for Shrewsbury, and Appleton’s first game in charge this weekend will make him the third head coach to be in the dugout. He will also be the second Salop boss to have his first game against Birmingham City this season.

Town’s position at the bottom of the League One table has left supporters with very little to get excited about, but Appleton now has the chance to put a crumb of respectability to that with the remaining action of the season.

Also, the season ending on a whimper is not good as they begin to look ahead to the next campaign - momentum is vital in sport - and Shrews have not had it for some time.

Appleton audition

Is this a case in which the former Lincoln and Oxford boss can make his case for the job full-time?

You would think so. If he comes in and gets the best out of these players in the next few weeks then he will have done himself no harm when Shrewsbury start to think about who they want to give the job to permanently.

He has not been in management for more than a year, and by doing well in this short period he puts himself back in the window for other jobs too.

Squad building

Shrewsbury have 13 players under contract for the 2025/26 season, and they have some decisions to make over some players whose time in Shropshire will come to an end at the end of the season.

Jamal Blackman, Dominic Gape and David Wheeler were all brought in by Ainsworth, so it will be intriguing to see if they rock up at Gillingham.

Planning for next season is going to be particularly difficult for Shrewsbury, there is uncertainty over budgets and ownership - who is going to be the chairman of the club?

And there is uncertainty about the management on the football side - who is going to be in charge of the team?

All Appleton will be focused on in the next few weeks is trying to bring a smile back to supporters who have suffered in recent times.