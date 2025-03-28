Steve Bull 60 at 60: Top 60 goals - part one

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The lethal frontman turns 60 this week and we've selected his top 60 goals to celebrate - including his England strikes on the international stage.

Here is part one, counting down from goals 60 to 31.

60. 9th May 1987: v Hartlepool United (won 4-1)

Just past the half-hour mark, Bull got away from two defenders before finishing beautifully into the roof of the Hartlepool net.

59. 29th August 1987: v Hereford United (won 2-1)

Bull turned away from Gary Stevens before unleashing a brilliant powerful shot which thundered into the net.

58. 14th November 1987: v Cheltenham (won 5-1)

In the 27th minute, Bull evaded two defenders on the edge of the box and then hooked the ball across the keeper into the top corner.

57. 27th February 1988: v Bolton (won 4-0)

A long ball was flicked on by Andy Mutch and as the ball bounced Bull struck it across the keeper and in.

56. 12th April 1988 v Notts County (Drew 1-1)

Bull sent the travelling fans crazy when his shot across the keeper found the back of the net.

55. 19th April 1988 v Notts County (won 3-0)

He latched onto Micky Holmes’ through ball and lifted it over a helpless County goalkeeper.

Wolves fan Alan Blount celebrates with Steve Bull after Wolves won the Sherpa Van semi-final match against Notts County in 1988.

54. 23rd April 1988 v Swansea (won 2-0)

Bull raced through on goal before opening his body up, getting the better of the keeper, and placing it into the corner.

53. 26th April 1988 v Newport County (won 3-1)

A recycled corner was swung back in by Keith Downing for Bull at the back post to volley home with his left foot.

52. 2nd May 1988 v Hartlepool (won 2-0)

From nowhere, in the 10th minute, Bull gave Wolves the lead with a superb overhead kick.

51. 15th October 1988 v Wigan (won 2-1)

The ball was played over the top for Bull to race onto, and then he evaded two defenders before finishing beyond the keeper.

50. 29th October 1988 v Gillingham (won 3-1)

After the keeper had saved from Andy Mutch, Bull got his knee to the ball to bundle it over the line.

49. 13th December 1988 v Port Vale (won 5-1)

Wonderful finish from Bull as his strike from the edge of the box flew past the Port Vale keeper and in.

48. 13th December 1988 v Port Vale (won 5-1)

A deep cross to the back post by Andy Thompson was wonderfully headed home by Bull for his fourth of the match.

47. 4th March 1989 v Bolton (won 1-0)

Bull took the ball down on the edge of the box, turned away from his man and finished beautifully into the top corner with his left foot.

46. 18th March 1989 v Bury (6-1)

A chipped ball forward was taken down on his chest by Bull, who then fired it into the roof of the net.

45. 12th April 1989 v Torquay (won 2-1)

Bull raced through on goal, and instead of using his left foot, he calmly slotted it home with the outside of his right boot.

44. May 27th 1989 England v Scotland (won 2-0)

Bull’s first goal for his country. A diagonal ball hit him on the shoulder, and then he fired home when it dropped by his feet.

43. 30th September 1989 v Portsmouth (won 5-0)

His first of two goals against Pompey that day, first he fired into the corner after Tom Bennett’s pass.

42. 30th September 1989 v Portsmouth (won 5-0)

The second saw him latch onto Keith Downing’s pass. It was bouncing, but his first-time strike found its way into the net.

41. 4th October 1989 v Villa (drew 1-1)

He was clattered by three Villa players, but he got his head on the ball and scored for his side.

40. 15th October 1989 v WBA (won 2-1)

Bull scored a late winner for Wolves against former club West Brom with his effort from inside the box.

39. 1st January 1990 v Newcastle United (won 4-1)

His second of four goals on New Year’s Day 1990. He calmly took the ball around the keeper and finished.

38. 1st January 1990 v Newcastle United (won 4-1)

His final goal as he once more calmly took the ball around the Newcastle keeper before finishing with great composure.

37. 24th February 1990 v Watford (drew 1-1)

Wonderful play by Paul McLoughlin on the wing, saw him produce a wonderful cross, which Bull headed home from eight yards.

36. 20th March 1990 v West Brom (won 2-1)

Mutch played in Bull, he took it around keeper Stuart Naylor and scored from 10 yards.

35. 21st April 1990 v Oxford (won 2-0)

A stunning individual goal as Bull beat two Oxford defenders before whipping the ball into the top corner.

34. 25th April 1990 England v Czechoslovakia (won 4-2)

He took a ball forward down on his chest and struck the ball into the top corner of the net.

33. 25th April 1990 England v Czechoslovakia (won 4-2)

A cross came in from the right, and Bull met it with a fierce header which went into the top corner.

32. 2nd June 1990 England v Tunisia (drew 1-1)

Steve Bull scored four goals for England in 13 games, including this goal against Tunisia in 1990

A cross came in from the left and Bull, at the near post headed home, to earn his country a draw.

31. 25th August 1990 v Oldham Athletic (lost 3-2)

Bull took down Paul Cook’s lofted pass in the box and finished across the Oldham keeper.