‘Receptive’ - Shrewsbury players ready to bounce back says Michael Appleton

Salop found themselves managerless on Tuesday when former head coach Gareth Ainsworth abruptly left the club to join 19th-placed League Two side Gillingham.

Shrewsbury moved swiftly to land former Lincoln, Portsmouth and Blackpool coach Appleton who is now going to take the reins for the remainder of the season.

Ainsworth’s move was a shock to everyone, but ahead of Town’s game against Birmingham City, new boss Appleton has been encouraged by his players since his arrival.

"I've got absolutely no doubt,” he said. "If you speak to them as individuals, they'll probably tell you that they feel a little bit disappointed with what happened and how it happened.

"But from my point of view, I've got to say they've been very receptive over the last 48 hours. The two sessions that we've had, they've been great.

"They've given me everything that they can. You try to fit in so much of your knowledge and how you want to go about stuff and little bits of detail that you want to work on, but it's difficult to do it over such a short space of time.

"Even over a four or five-week period, which obviously the role is, it's difficult to get that type of information into them.

"So over 48 hours, it's more difficult. But, like I said, they've been dead responsive. They've taken things on board, and hopefully, they'll try and apply that."

The 49-year-old has had two sessions with his new Salop players, and while he recognises the challenge Birmingham presents, he has been pleased with his first few days in the post.

“I get the impression that they've enjoyed it,” he said when asked about his team. “You know, Thursday yesterday was pretty intense, but very short. But it was intense in what we did.

“Friday was obviously more organisational, structural, making sure that, you know, we've got a decent shape about us, and we're hard to beat. And hopefully, that'll be the case on Saturday.

"The reality is they're 19 games unbeaten at home. They've won the last eight at home.

"It's going to be a difficult task. Having spent 48 hours with the players, or not necessarily 48 hours, but a couple of training sessions, a bit of time with them. They get it.

"They know it's going to be difficult. I think they're actually quite excited about it if I'm being honest. We've had a good couple of days.

"One of the words and one of the phrases I use with the players in just over the two days is I want them to feel comfortable at feeling uncomfortable.

"Because the reality is over the coming weeks, there's going to be moments where it's going to be really difficult. But I want them to be able to deal with that and almost embrace it and enjoy it."