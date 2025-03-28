No risks, chances & a fan call: Five key points from new Shrewsbury boss Michael Appleton's unveiling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Things were looking pretty bleak as it was at the start of the week - with Salop heading into the final nine games of the campaign sitting 14 points adrift of safety at the foot of the League One table.

But their situation went from bad to worse on Tuesday, when manager Gareth Ainsworth walked out of the club to take over at League Two strugglers Gillingham.

Salop acted quickly to bring in former Lincoln, Oxford and Portsmouth boss Michael Appleton on a deal until the end of the season.

Appleton faces a tricky situation, with Salop highly likely to be playing in League Two come next season.

He was unveiled on Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday's trip to league leaders Birmingham City, and Jonny Drury brings you five key takeaways from his first interview with the press.

Almost didn't happen

In the midst of what has happened this week, Salop have made a pretty decent appointment.

In Appleton, they have managed to land a boss who has had a relatively good career in the EFL.

The former Oxford boss has answered Salop's call as he looks to get back into management after a 14 month absence - but it almost didn't happen, at any club.

Since leaving Charlton Athletic in early 2024, Appleton has been looking at different avenues and at his unveiling he revealed he was close to landing a job at Premier League club, working with developing young loan players.

Appleton has had a reputation for working with young players and developing them in the past - and according to media reports the club in question was his former side Manchester United, where he came through the academy as a player.

That deal fell through in December, that was when he wanted to get back into the dugout. His goal was to be in charge of a side at the start of next season, but a move to Salop has come prior to that goal.

Players disappointed but responding

It has been a rough week for everyone at Shrewsbury, none more so than the fans, but also the players.

Appleton briefly touched on how the players have been left disappointed by Ainsworth's abrupt departure, which is understandable.

However, he gave a positive answer to how the players have responded in just the two training session he has had ahead of Birmingham City.

Appleton acknowledged that two training sessions has given him next to no time at all the implement his ideas, but he still insisted the players have quickly got on board with his ideas.

It isn't a risky move

Some have commented that making the move to Salop, who are already doomed, could be seen as a bit risk for Appleton as he looks to get back into the game.

The former midfielder doesn't see it that way, but more of an opportunity to show people what he is capable of.

He spoke about being well aware of Salop as a club given how many times he has managed against them.

And again made it clear he wants to be in 'a dugout' for the start of next season, and it seems that he sees this next nine games as a chance to stake a claim for that at Salop.

Asked about survival chances, Appleton didn't dress anything up but said he wants to pick up as many points as possible and put performances together.

If Salop can pick up a few points but improve in their performances, playing better football, that will be a success for him after what has gone on.

He was also asked about dropping into League Two and being in charge beyond this season - and Appleton made it clear he is not 'about levels' when it comes to managing, whatever division Salop may be in.

Supporters rallying call after bad week

The supporters are hurting but will travel to champions elect Birmingham in huge numbers tomorrow.

And Appleton had a message for them aswell - to get behind the players as much as they can after a bruising week.

He achknowleged how this week has left them 'sore', and he understands given what has gone on.

Appleton wanted to look forward starting with tomorrow, and is keen to put some 'smiles on one or two faces', against the odds at Blues.