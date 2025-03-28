"Like a fine wine" - Wolves midfielder on getting older and the value of experience

The midfielder, who turns 29-years-old in June, was part of the winter transfer window cavalry of players that arrived to save Wolves from relegation.

Munetsi has been able to have an impact on the team and believes his experience earlier in his career has given him the tools to attack the Premier League.

"When you're young there's so many things that you forget and that you underestimate or you under-appreciate," Munetsi said.

"There's mistakes and things that you've done previously in your past but now with that experience you know when to go forward, you know when to stay, you know when to do certain things.