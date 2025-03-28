Fridye-Harper backed to continue fine form for AFC Telford

The 27-year-old defender has shone for the Bucks in his first three games at the club, ousting long-term right-back Ellis Myles in the process.

And after another stellar performance at Latimer Park last Saturday, Fridye-Harper has been backed to continue his strong vein of form by the Telford boss.

“He’s had to be patient, and Ellis had done pretty well for us in that role,” Wilkin explained. “We gave Jid his chance and you’d have to say he’s grasped it with two hands; he’s barely put a foot wrong since he’s gone in there.

“I’m delighted with it. Identifying good players and bringing good players into the club is all-important, and that’s obviously what we did with Jid and will hopefully continue to do.”

The Telford chief also made sure to praise his other trusted right-back Ellis Myles, who he worked with at Brackley prior to the pair arriving in Shropshire, for showing an exemplary attitude despite losing his place in the starting XI.

“Ellis’ attitude has been fantastic,” Wilkin revealed. “Nobody’s ever happy to be out of the side, but he’s shown that character that we wanted and when his opportunity comes I’m sure he’ll take it.”

The Bucks boss finished: “He’s been first class around the lads and has obviously had a little bit extra on his plate with his wife giving birth again, but the way he’s conducted himself has been absolutely first class and should be a lesson to a few.”

Fridye-Harper joined Telford in February after the Bucks lodged a seven-day approach for the 27-year-old, and he is expected to face his former side for the first time this weekend at the SEAH Stadium.