'Free hit': Ollie Westbury & Jonny Drury react as Shrewsbury Town unveil new boss Michael Appleton

After a hectic week at Salop that saw Gareth Ainsworth walk out of the club to take over at Gillingham, Appleton was unveiled as the new Salop boss for the remainder of the season.

Ollie and Jonny look at what the new boss has said, why he took the job and what his goals are for the last nine games of the campaign.