'Free hit': Ollie Westbury & Jonny Drury react as Shrewsbury Town unveil new boss Michael Appleton
Jonny Drury and Ollie Westbury bring you all the latest from Michael Appleton's unveiling as the new Shrewsbury Town boss.
By Jonny Drury
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After a hectic week at Salop that saw Gareth Ainsworth walk out of the club to take over at Gillingham, Appleton was unveiled as the new Salop boss for the remainder of the season.
Ollie and Jonny look at what the new boss has said, why he took the job and what his goals are for the last nine games of the campaign.