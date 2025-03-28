AFC Telford United add Derby County work experience loan as goalkeeper cover

Derby County academy youngster Price, 18, will spend the remainder of the campaign on a work experience loan deal at the SEAH Stadium as boss Kevin Wilkin covered any availability concerns.

The deal was completed before Thursday's non-league transfer deadline and Price is registered and available, if required, in the squad for Saturday's visit of Barwell in the Southern Central Premier.

Price is the second Rams youngster on loan with Telford following Harry Hawkins' successful spell in Shropshire and Wilkin feels the midfielder's development with the Bucks has made the club an attraction proposition to Championship Derby.

Wilkin said: "We've developed some good relationship through taking Harry on loan, and I think Derby can see Telford as a good destination for their lads who need more experience of the men's game.

"Harley will complement what we already have in Brandon (Hall) and provide some competition and cover in the one area where we probably needed it - although you can make a case to bring in a keeper on an emergency basis after the deadline, you can be chasing your tail trying to get someone in.

"Harley being with us already means he gets to know us a little bit, we get to know him and he'll be ready should we can upon him."