AFC Telford hoping to seal a signing ahead of deadline

The Bucks have been busy in the transfer market over the past two months and now boast a first-team squad of 22 players.

However, with loanees Lewis Trickett and Tyler Bruck expected to return to their parent clubs in the near future, Wilkin insisted work is being done to secure the services of some reinforcements ahead of the Southern Central Premier run in.

“There’s certainly a possibility (of movement),” he revealed. “There are one or two lads that we could potentially bring in, but whether it happens or not isn’t 100 per cent at the moment.”

Wilkin continued: “We are in discussions definitely, and there is a real possibility that something could happen before the deadline.

“It’ll probably be a loan, but we’ll have to see what the next few days bring.”

The Telford boss also explained how he hopes the decision to offer Luke Rowe a contract until the end of the 2025/26 season will be the catalyst for other players to commit to the club for the long run, regardless of the division they find themselves in next term.

“We’ve had discussions with some lads, but it’s about picking the right moment to push that on further,” Wilkin said. “If we can agree (terms for next season) with one or two more before the season ends that would be fantastic.”

He finished: “We’re putting some real roots into the team, and that’s really important for me.

“Luke was keen to stay on beyond this season and I was keen to keep him here, so hopefully some more lads can see that and buy into it.”