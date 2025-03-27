Wolves internationals returning to training ahead of Premier League test

After other members of the squad returned to training earlier this week, those on international duty are now travelling back to Compton to join Vitor Pereira's side, with full focus now on Tuesday's Molineux fixture against the Hammers.

Portugal's Jose Sa and Nelson Semedo, and Irishman Matt Doherty, concluded Nations League action earlier and rejoined the group on Wednesday.

Nasser Djiga, Rodrigo Gomes and Carlos Forbs all came back into the fold today, after the latter two finished Portugal under-21s duty with a 4-2 loss to England under-21s at The Hawthorns.

Wolves' remaining international players will come back to training on Friday in the build-up to Tuesday's game.

That includes Brazilian trio Matheus Cunha, Joao Gomes and Andre, South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan, Ivory Coast defender Emmanuel Agbadou, Zimbabwe midfielder Marshall Munetsi, Algeria's Rayan Ait-Nouri and Uruguay international Santi Bueno.