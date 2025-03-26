Wolves star scores in heavy Brazil defeat

The two South American sides faced off in their World Cup 2026 qualifying clash at the Estadio Monumental in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires.

Brazil were outclassed and embarrassed by their rivals, who took a fourth-minute lead through former Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez.

Matheus Cunha celebrates (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez doubled their lead shortly after, before Wolves forward Cunha pounced on a mistake to drag a goal back by beating Villa's Emi Martinez, marking his first senior international goal on his first start for Brazil in two years.

Alexis Mac Allister restored Argentina's two-goal advantage before half-time, before Giuliano Simeone added a fourth to round-off a resounding win, where the hosts were unfortunate not to score more.

Joao Gomes (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Cunha lasted 69 minutes before being replaced, while Wolves team-mate Andre also started the game and played 90 minutes.

Fellow Wolves star Joao Gomes, who was a late call-up to the side after initially missing out on the squad, was introduced at half-time as three Wolves players played together in a Brazil team for the first time in history.

Emi Martinez (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

The win booked Argentina's spot in the World Cup, while Brazil sit fourth in the qualifying table.