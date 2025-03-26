West Brom's January gem continues impressive international goal scoring form ahead of club return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The versatile midfielder has quickly nailed down a starting spot at Albion - and has put in a string of fine performances with Price already being a bit of a fan's favourite at The Hawthorns.

On the back of his displays for his club, he has continued to grab headlines at international level during this latest break - starting with a stunning strike in Northern Ireland's 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

And he followed that up on Monday evening with another goal in his side's 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Sweden.

The result may not have been what Price and his team-mates were looking for, but for the Albion midfielder, it now takes his tally at full international level to eight goals in 20 appearances.

It is an impressive statistic for a midfielder, who can at times, find himself playing in deeper positions. His performances and contributions have now only made him a key man for his club, but a really important player for his country.

Speaking after the game, the Baggies man was pleased with his latest goal, but insisted he and his team-mates have a point to prove during the next international break in June.

He said: "It’s always nice to score. You always get that little buzz but I don’t really think it means anything at this point when we have been beaten 5-1.

“It was a really tough night.

“Losing 5-1 is never nice but we have to learn from it and try to get better.

“We go back to our clubs now and meet up again in June and we will have two more tough games (away to Denmark and home to Iceland) when we will have to prove how good we are.