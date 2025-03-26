Villa Park set to host England fixture due to Wembley Coldplay gig clash

Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions are set to host Andorra on September 6 in a World Cup qualifier.

The game was originally due to take place at Wembley, where the majority of men's senior international matches are staged.

However, according to reports, the clash is having to be moved and Villa Park has been chosen as the new venue.

The reason behind the move is reportedly not a football one - but a diary clash at the national stadium.

The date clashes with the tour of British band Coldplay, who are due to play ten dates at the stadium from August 22 to September 8, meaning the fixture needs to be move to another ground.

Villa Park is reportedly the first in line to be selected - and it would be the first time England have played at the ground since 2005, when they took on Holland in a friendly.

The FA have in recent years insisted they are looking to move some England games away from London to other grounds. In June last year, the Three Lions beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 at St James' Park.

They are also due to face Senegal in a friendly at Nottingham Forest's City Ground in June.