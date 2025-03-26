'Treated like a son': Andres Garcia describes Aston Villa welcome amid Villa Park impact

Amid the signings of Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford, Garcia came in quietly from Levante earlier in the transfer window.

But he has arguably made just as important of an impact at the club than the other mid season signings.

Garcia has quickly established himself in the Villa side, with seven appearances so far since making the move from Spain.

And the defender has revealed a handful of reasons not only why he joined Villa - but why settling in so quickly was made easy for him.

“I knew that everything at Aston Villa was run by Spanish people,” Garcia said of his move in an interview with ABC.

“Unai too, of course. I know his career, I know the kind of coach he is - he's very hungry to win, he's super competitive.

“It's something that's also ingrained in me. The decision, when Aston Villa came calling, was easy because it couldn't be better. The entire coaching staff is Spanish. There were also some super-class players like Dibu (Emi Martinez), Pau Torres, and Asensio.

“I'm surrounded by wonderful people, Spanish people. Even those who aren't Spanish are good to me - everyone at the club. I didn't expect the spectacular treatment I've received. In the end, they take care of you like a son, offering you every kind of support. The decision to join Aston Villa was very easy.”