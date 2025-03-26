"This team needs to be in the top 10" - Wolves midfielder makes bold claim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Zimbabwean midfielder arrived on transfer deadline day at the beginning of February and has helped Wolves move nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Although they are not yet mathematically safe, Vitor Pereira's side are closing in on securing their top flight status.

And Munetsi believes the talent in the team should be far higher up the table than 17th.

"I thought this team needs to be in the top 10," Munetsi said when asked for his first impressions of the squad.