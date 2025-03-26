Ollie Westbury comment: Gareth Ainsworth gives Shrewsbury fans deja vu

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 51-year-old had said he planned to be in Shropshire for the long haul because he wanted ‘buy-in’ - with the benefit of hindsight we now know they were all sound bites.

“I've signed an 18-month contract," he said, speaking at his Town unveiling. "I'm pleased to have signed that. I think anything less would have been not fair on Shrewsbury because I want buy-in.

“We talk about culture, we talk about identity, you can't get either of those without time.”

Managers often do not get time in football, and you can understand a degree of selfishness. After all, if the shoe was on the other foot, and Town were in rotten form, which ironically they are with six losses in eight, he would have been fired. There is no loyalty in football.

But Ainsworth’s case is different. Unprompted, he repeatedly banged the positivity drum about how much he loved Shrewsbury. The place, the club, the fans who would stop him in the street or the open mic nights he would attend.

From what he told you, on or off the record, he loved Shrewsbury and had big plans to take the club forward once investment came in.

Automatically, when he left, the first thing many assumed was that the takeover must have fallen through. In his interview with the Gillingham media team, he said Shrewsbury were ‘trying’ for investment - which doesn’t answer any questions Salop fans might have.

In that same interview, he spoke about the journey and the plan in place, and he said that he wants ‘buy-in’.

“There is a chance to build something special here," he remarked. "And I want to have a go at that.” He went on to say he is big on values - which is something else his decision to leave Shrewsbury seriously calls into question.

I wrote yesterday, that anything he says will need to be taken with a kilogram of salt - and this interview did absolutely nothing to change that.

After the reaction from Shrewsbury fans, any Gillingham fan might think, 'Can we really believe this guy?'

In other parts of the audio, he repeated other familiar lines. He referred to his players as ‘the boys’ or ‘my boys’ - he now has a new set of ‘boys’ to become acquainted with.

Speaking of which, a penny for the thoughts of the Town players, like Dominic Gape and David Wheeler, who were clearly his signings.

The former boss managed to convince both individuals that Shropshire was the place to be - despite Wheeler not wanting to come at first due to family commitments.

Yet they both moved to the club, only for Ainsworth to jump ship at the first opportunity.

They of course signed contracts and are bound to them until the end of the season - but it raises the question, how must they be feeling about all this?

Betrayed? Let down? Or will they simply understand that this is football and the landscape changes so quickly?

Ainsworth captured the hearts and the imaginations of Shrewsbury fans during his brief spell in Shropshire, but they will rightly feel let down by his false promises. He might say Town means a lot to him, but the fans won't forgive him. He will be in for a hostile reception when they meet next season.

So watch out Gills... here in Shropshire, we have heard it all before.