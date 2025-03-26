Micky Moore: Michael Appleton was Shrewsbury's number one target

The experienced Appleton was named as Ainsworth's successor late on Wednesday evening as Salop moved swiftly to make an appointment ahead of their clash against league leaders Birmingham at the weekend.

Appleton joined the club with his assistant Richard O'Donnell.

Moore acknowledged it has been a tough time for Shrewsbury supporters but urged them to get behind Appleton for the nine remaining games of the season.

He said: "I'm absolutely delighted - along with the Chairman and board of directors - to welcome both Michael and Richard to the club.

"It's been a difficult seven days. But once Gareth Ainsworth made the decision to leave, it was important we acted quickly to find the right man to guide us through the remainder of the season.

"Michael was my number one target. And I'm thrilled that over the last 24 hours, we've been able to get a deal over the line - with Michael and Richard joining us until the end of the season.

"I know the past few days have been difficult for supporters. Nobody likes confusion and uncertainty.

"But hopefully now, by making this quick appointment, we can all get behind Michael and Richard for the remaining nine games of the season.

"Thank you for your continued support."