AFC Telford skipper takes responsibility for Kettering equaliser

The Bucks dominated large parts of the top-of-the-table clash at Latimer Park on Saturday and had multiple opportunities to add to the 1-0 lead they had at half time courtesy of Matty Stenson’s 25th goal of the season.

However, a scrappy last-minute equaliser for the hosts ensured Telford returned to Shropshire with just a point, a result that Rowe believes only adds to the hunger within the squad to gain promotion this season.

“On Saturday their goal was a long ball up in the air that I’ve called for because I wanted to go and head it, and then there are two or three more mistakes after that before it goes in,” the Bucks midfielder said. “I just want to come out now and say that the goal was my fault, and it’s because as captain I wanted to take the pressure off the lads and let them enjoy their football.”

He added: “A lot of the lads on Saturday were saying that the result sums up the season for us.

“I know something similar happened against Stourbridge and Bishop’s Stortford where we’ve blown a lead, and you end up coming away with one point instead of three.

“We’re 10 unbeaten though and I think we’re in a really good position to push forward now and build on Saturday.”

Telford’s unbeaten run extends back to before Rowe returned to the club in February after a spell at Bromsgrove Sporting, who were the first team to beat the Poppies at Latimer Park this season in January.

And the 23-year-old explained how Telford’s performance for 93 of the 94 minutes on Saturday showed what they are capable of ahead of the final six games of the season.

“As heartbreaking as it was to concede at the end there were so many positives to take from that game, and we’ll do that this week,” Rowe said. “There’s a lot of experience in the dressing room, and the gaffer has added some good young lads to the group too now.”

He added: “I’m not the oldest but I’d like to class myself as an experienced player, and a lot of lads in the dressing room understand where we are and what needs to be done.

“It’s about getting those clean sheets now, which for 93 minutes on Saturday we looked like doing.

“When I went (to Kettering) with Bromsgrove we were the first team to beat them at their place, and they’ve not gone a game at home this season where they haven’t scored.

“For us to keep them out as we did for 93 minutes sums up how good the lads have been.

“We’ve got one of the worst defensive records in the league, but over the past three games it’s felt more solid and secure, and we need to keep building that resilience that’ll help us keep teams out.”