AFC Telford captain: Rivals under more pressure than we are

Halesowen Town currently lead Bedford Town and Kettering Town at the top of the Southern Central Premier table, with Telford not far behind in fourth place.

And while Saturday's 1-1 draw at Kettering felt like an opportunity missed to stake a strong claim for top spot, Rowe believes there is an advantage to staying under the radar for now.

“There’s a pressure and an expectation on us to get promoted, which is something we’ve put on ourselves rather than anything external,” the Telford captain explained. “That said there isn’t too much pressure on us now, externally at least, because people will be looking at Halesowen, Bedford and Kettering to lose those positions.”

Rowe continued: “We know that we have to win every game, and that’s always been the case for us since I came back.

“We’ve got Barwell on Saturday and it’s very simple for us; we win, get it out of the way and move forward.

“At this time of the season we’ve got four home games left which we consider to be a massive advantage, and the others have some really tough games coming up.

“In this league every game is tough and believe me I’ve played enough games in this league to know. It’s a big reason for my hunger to get out of it, because every single game is a different opponent with a different playing style on a different pitch.

“The fans were excellent on Saturday, and I can really feel the club coming together as one to push forward to a promotion, and I’m quietly confident we’ll do it.”