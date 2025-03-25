Women's football round-up: Bucks maintain their title charge

Bellamy came off the bench to score four goals as the Lilywhites thrashed Tamworth Women 8-1 at home, while Skye Hipkiss, Kaitlyn Richards, Sasha Woodhouse and Abby White were also among the goals.

The table-toppers are now four points clear of second-placed Lichfield City Ladies with a game in hand and a superior goal difference.

Elsewhere in the West Midlands League Premier Division, Shifnal Town handed Burton Albion a devastating defeat with goals from Jenna Boddison (two), Rebecca-lee Bown (two) and Maisie-Mae Docherty (one).

With this victory, Shifnal maintained the six-point gap from fourth-placed Coundon Court Ladies, while the Brewers are now just seven points clear of the relegation zone with six games of the season remaining.

In the Adran Welsh Premier League, it was a narrow 3-2 defeat for The New Saints against Cardiff City at Park Hall Stadium.

Goals from Chantelle Teare and Kay Baker put the visitors ahead, before City made a late comeback, which has left the Saints fourth in the league on 27 points.

In the Staffordshire Premier League, Whitchurch Alport beat Port Vale Reserves 2-0 in the league vase quarter-finals, while Albrighton lost 2-0 on penalties to Hanley Town following a 2-2 draw in normal time.

There were goals galore in the Shropshire League Premier Division, where Newport came out on top in a seven-goal thriller with SAHA FC.

Relegation-threatened Newport are now four points away from 11th-placed SAHA after their 4-3 defeat, with just nine games of the season left.

At the top of the table, Broseley kept their title hopes alive with a commanding 7-0 victory at Prees Club United and they remain two points off table-toppers Shrewsbury Up & Comers, who suffered a shock 3-1 defeat away to eighth-placed Bridgnorth Spartans.

Telford Town secured a 2-1 win against Worthen Juniors to move within seven points of the league leaders, with Lacie Everton Holden and substitute Madison Hawthorne sealing the victory.

Elsewhere in the division, Allscott Heath drew 1-1 with Ellesmere Rangers and Shawbury United hammered Meresiders 6-0 thanks to a brace from Kemi Gordon and goals from Alisa Carrington, Kaitlin Brookes, Leanne Vaughan and Maia Preston.