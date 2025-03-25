Wolves and Villa have May fixtures moved for TV

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolves will start the month with a tough trip to Manchester City, which has now been selected for Sky Sports' Friday Night Football coverage and will kick-off at 8pm on Friday, May 2.

Villa's game at home to Fulham will still take place on Saturday, May 3, but it has been brought forward to 12.30pm kick-off and will be broadcast on TNT Sports.

The Premier League have only announced fixture changes for TV broadcast up until that first weekend in May, meaning Wolves and Villa could still have more games moved in the final weeks of the season.

Wolves end the campaign hosting Brighton, travelling to Crystal Palace and then welcoming Brentford to Molineux.

Villa will finish the season with a trip to Bournemouth, a home clash against Spurs and a final day journey to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.