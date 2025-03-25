Shrewsbury Town chairman hurt by Gareth Ainsworth's decision to join League Two strugglers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 51-year-old has left Salop, who are in the mire at the bottom of the League One table, staring relegation in the face, and joined Gillingham, a side struggling in the division below.

Wycherley said he understands the 'anger, worry and concern' from supporters after their former head coach's departure, but he was adamant they did everything they could to keep the former Wycombe man who was determined to join the Gills.

As fans speculated over what Ainsworth’s departure means for the club’s impending takeover, Wycherley insisted they are still in a period of exclusivity with their investor.

But the chairman of almost three decades could not hide his disappointment by Ainsworth’s decision to leave in his open letter to supporters.

He said: “Much to our shock and dismay – Gareth Ainsworth has informed us he wishes to leave the club after receiving an offer from a League Two club.

“I can confirm that the club has done absolutely everything in its power to persuade Gareth to stay.

"A few weeks ago, I sat down with Gareth and offered him a two-year contract extension regardless of our divisional status because, as a club, we were excited about the future with him at the helm.

"Gareth seemed pleased we made that offer, and everyone was looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.

“I would like to – as much as possible – reassure fans that we are already in discussion with suitable candidates for the head coach role.

“We are working really hard to have someone in place for Saturday.

“Once again, I fully understand why our supporters are feeling frustrated, confused and concerned.

“I can assure you, as a supporter myself, the current situation hurts me more than I can ever express.

“And with the club still in an exclusivity agreement regarding a potential takeover, we will keep you updated with events as they happen."

Ainsworth took over from Paul Hurst in November last year, and after an indifferent start to his time in Shropshire, he soon gave fans hope they might avoid relegation this term.

At one stage, they were within touching distance of 20th place, but their recent run of just six defeats in eight and one goal in their last six matches has all but ended Shrews' hopes of League One football next term.

In the end, Ainsworth took charge of 22 games in Shropshire winning five - including memorable victories against Birmingham City and Wrexham at the Croud Meadow - drawing five and losing two.