Ollie Westbury comment: When you think it can’t get any worse for Shrewsbury…it did!

The 51-year-old had only been in position for just over four months, but his short stint in Shropshire is already over, with the former Wycombe man walking out to join League Two side Gillingham.

The question on every supporter's lips are simple: why is he leaving? And what does this mean for Town’s takeover?

The search for new investment has been rumbling on in the background since exclusivity was announced around the time of the Ainsworth appointment last year.

Concerns over Salop’s impending takeover have been raised as the days, weeks and months passed by with no update.

The radio silence has led to more and more conjecture, and doubt, over whether that sale is going to happen.

Ainsworth’s departure appears to shroud the club and take in yet more uncertainty - not least due to the comments he made at the Supporters' Parliament at the start of February.

A fan stood up and said: ‘If takeover does not happen, will you walk?’

Ainsworth's answer was less than convincing, and without spelling it out, he left the impression that he would.