Lee Carsley gives West Brom endorsement after England under 21 Hawthorns success

England international football returned to The Hawthorns for the first time in 16 years on Monday evening - as Carsley's side entertained Portugal.

A crowd of just under 15,000 turned out to see the next generation of England talent, as they ran out 4-2 winners in an entertaining affair.

Hayden Hackney and Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri put England 2-0 up inside ten minutes, before Wolves forward Fabio Silva pulled one back for the visitors.

Ipswich Town's Omari Hutchinson increased the lead in the second half, before on loan Wolves winger Carlos Forbs again pegged England back.

But former Villa man Jaden Philogene came off the bench to complete the scoring in stoppage time.

The much anticipated fixture was awarded to Albion after club officials made a successful application to host an under 21 game, with the club also making bids for other potential England age group games.

Asked about coming to The Hawthorns and the possibility of returning in the future, Carsley said: "Definitely, I thought it was a brilliant venue.

"I thought the crowd were really good as well and one of the big things we try and do is take the team around the country, so people can see hopefully the next generation of English internationals.

"It is definitely one we would love to come back to."

An attendance of 14,783 turned out for the game, with all of the East Stand and the large majority of the Birmingham Road End filled by supporters.