"I can see what I want to achieve tactically" - Wolves boss still working on team's identity

The head coach has moved the team nine points clear of the drop with a consistent back five that has helped solidify a leaky defence.

Wolves are edging closer to securing safety and Pereira says he is not yet finished in perfecting Wolves' style and there are tactical steps still to take.

When asked if he has learned things about himself since joining Wolves, Pereira said: "Every day. I surprise myself every day, with good things and bad things.

"The Premier League is a fantastic experience. I'm happy inside.