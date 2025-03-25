Gareth Ainsworth to complete shock move and leave Shrewsbury Town

Despite Shrewsbury’s best efforts to convince the 51-year-old to stay, the former Wycombe boss will leave Shropshire and take charge of the Gills - who are 19th in League Two.

The Shropshire Star understands the club were desperate to keep Ainsworth, but Gillingham have met a release clause in his contract allowing him to depart.

It is also understood that as part of the negotiations, Shrewsbury tried to get Ainsworth to stay until the end of the current campaign - with a League One match against Birmingham City this weekend and another eight matches remaining in the season.

But Ainsworth declined, and he and his number two Richard Dobson, are set to leave Shrewsbury immediately.

Town had opened contract talks with Ainsworth just a few weeks ago, with Salop offering him a new two-year deal in Shropshire, and now he has opted to leave.